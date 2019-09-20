Wolfe Research Analysts Give United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) a $152.00 Price Target

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) received a $152.00 target price from investment analysts at Wolfe Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.67.

United Technologies stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.57. 5,331,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,444. United Technologies has a 52-week low of $100.48 and a 52-week high of $144.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $118.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $112,259.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 26,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total value of $3,488,149.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,596,450.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,123 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,015 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTX. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 383,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,969,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,328,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 58,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 19,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

