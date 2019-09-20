WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (BATS:SHAG) Trading 0% Higher

WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (BATS:SHAG) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.36 and last traded at $50.32, 3,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $50.31.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.01.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (BATS:SHAG) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

