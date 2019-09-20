Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Given a $42.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) has been given a $42.00 price objective by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WGO. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

NYSE:WGO traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $40.03. The stock had a trading volume of 521,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,127. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $42.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.98.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.77 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,159,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,302,000 after acquiring an additional 205,835 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 266.4% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 207,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 150,696 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $4,819,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 10.1% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,304,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,400,000 after buying an additional 119,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 36.0% during the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 387,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after buying an additional 102,461 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

