Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) PT Set at $32.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) has been given a $32.00 price objective by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

NYSE WY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,976,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,132. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 48.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.2% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 33,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 78,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 8,817.3% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 43,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

