Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wood & Company reissued an average rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Welltower and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $82.27 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $89.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.24. Welltower has a 52-week low of $60.93 and a 52-week high of $92.50.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 86.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 241.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,239,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,136,000 after buying an additional 3,702,502 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 154.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,020,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,909,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,232,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,917,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,097,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 13.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,719,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,562 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

