Wells Fargo & Company MN Takes Position in Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 216,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.28% of Designer Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DBI. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Designer Brands in the second quarter valued at about $22,829,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Designer Brands during the second quarter worth about $9,236,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Designer Brands during the second quarter worth about $9,144,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Designer Brands during the second quarter worth about $6,281,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Designer Brands during the second quarter worth about $6,137,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Designer Brands alerts:

Shares of DBI stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,171. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. Designer Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.99 million. Designer Brands had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Designer Brands Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Designer Brands’s payout ratio is 60.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DBI shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Designer Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Designer Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush set a $22.00 target price on shares of Designer Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Designer Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Designer Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

In other Designer Brands news, Chairman Deborah L. Ferree sold 69,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,142,724.22. Also, Director Joanne Zaiac sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $70,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Designer Brands Profile

Designer Brands Inc designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Designer Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Designer Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.