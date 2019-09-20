Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 23,233 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 308,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,233 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 209,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 110,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 102,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHO shares. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NYSE SHO traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $13.89. 36,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,839. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $16.71.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.95 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Read More: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.