Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 608,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.34% of Sprott Focus Trust worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FUND. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 123,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUND traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,502. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75. Sprott Focus Trust has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $7.48.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 5,899,935 shares in the company, valued at $39,116,569.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

