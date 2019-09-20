Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,634 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.20% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMBI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,726,000 after purchasing an additional 119,855 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMBI stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,136. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.50. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $190.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James cut First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

