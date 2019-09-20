Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 75,437 Shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,437 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.25% of Collectors Universe worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLCT. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 180,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 129,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 81,234 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 32,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLCT traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $29.11. The company had a trading volume of 21,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,561. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.78 million for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.77%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

In other news, CFO Joseph John Wallace sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $57,154.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,793.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph J. Orlando sold 5,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $116,586.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Collectors Universe Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

