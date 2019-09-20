Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $44.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.81.

Shares of PLAY opened at $40.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.30. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $67.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $344.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.27 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith bought 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.32 per share, for a total transaction of $196,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,977.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,091,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,940,000. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,727,000.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

