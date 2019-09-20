Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/20/2019 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $255.00.

9/18/2019 – Costco Wholesale was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $220.00.

9/12/2019 – Costco Wholesale was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/11/2019 – Costco Wholesale was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $295.00.

9/9/2019 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $271.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2019 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $280.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2019 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $240.00 to $290.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/6/2019 – Costco Wholesale had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

9/6/2019 – Costco Wholesale was given a new $321.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2019 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2019 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $289.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/5/2019 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $290.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/5/2019 – Costco Wholesale had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

9/3/2019 – Costco Wholesale was given a new $305.00 price target on by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2019 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/12/2019 – Costco Wholesale was given a new $275.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/11/2019 – Costco Wholesale had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

7/24/2019 – Costco Wholesale was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $286.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,556,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,328. The firm has a market cap of $128.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $189.51 and a twelve month high of $307.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.07%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $988,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,720.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,307,000 after buying an additional 4,761,300 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $591,885,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 31,276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,371,000 after purchasing an additional 841,019 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,976,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,924,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,645,326,000 after purchasing an additional 518,843 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

