Wedgewood Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 105.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,219,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $578,063,000 after buying an additional 1,137,705 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 338.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 815,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $212,436,000 after buying an additional 629,455 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 314.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,120,000 after buying an additional 491,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 18.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,431,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $633,440,000 after buying an additional 370,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $882,977,000 after buying an additional 290,358 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABMD. ValuEngine raised shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ABIOMED from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABIOMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.63. 21,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.30. ABIOMED, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $207.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 19.84%. ABIOMED’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 8,095 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.26, for a total transaction of $1,669,674.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,913 shares in the company, valued at $27,414,635.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

