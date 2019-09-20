Wam Leaders Ltd (ASX:WLE) Insider Buys A$51,260.10 in Stock

Wam Leaders Ltd (ASX:WLE) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 43,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.17 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,260.10 ($36,354.68).

WLE stock traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting A$1.18 ($0.84). The company had a trading volume of 667,386 shares. Wam Leaders Ltd has a 12 month low of A$1.02 ($0.72) and a 12 month high of A$1.27 ($0.90). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.13.

Get Wam Leaders alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

WAM Leaders Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by MAM Pty Limited. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Wam Leaders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wam Leaders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.