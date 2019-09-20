VP (LON:VP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $770.62

Shares of Vp plc (LON:VP) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $770.62 and traded as low as $741.88. VP shares last traded at $778.00, with a volume of 3,939 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VP in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 769.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 844.83. The stock has a market cap of $329.27 million and a PE ratio of 12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

