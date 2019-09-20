Viuly (VIU) 24 Hour Volume Hits $99.00

Viuly (CURRENCY:VIU) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last seven days, Viuly has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Viuly has a total market capitalization of $78,577.00 and approximately $99.00 worth of Viuly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viuly token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00040052 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $541.60 or 0.05321085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000386 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001076 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Viuly is a token. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Viuly’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,905,775 tokens. The official message board for Viuly is medium.com/@Viuly . The Reddit community for Viuly is /r/Viuly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viuly’s official Twitter account is @ViulyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viuly is viuly.io

Viuly can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viuly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viuly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viuly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

