Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:BLHY) Announces $0.09 — Dividend

Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:BLHY) declared a — dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0873 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

BLHY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. 1,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,950. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92. Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $24.82.

