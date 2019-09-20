Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Down 5.8%

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.85, approximately 9,196,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 301% from the average daily volume of 2,293,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VKTX shares. ValuEngine cut Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.79.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $524.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $939,000. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 1,576.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 173,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 162,960 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,312,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 38.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.