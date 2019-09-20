VGI Partners Ltd Purchases 21,973 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

VGI Partners Ltd raised its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,133,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,973 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises 18.6% of VGI Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. VGI Partners Ltd owned 0.32% of CME Group worth $220,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $108,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,233.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total transaction of $1,606,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,626 shares of company stock worth $12,255,934. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.85. 72,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,292. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $161.05 and a 12-month high of $224.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.30 and a 200 day moving average of $192.06. The firm has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CME. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.00.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

