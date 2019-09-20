VGI Partners Ltd Invests $49.90 Million in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

VGI Partners Ltd acquired a new position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 639,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,895,000. GrubHub comprises 4.2% of VGI Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. VGI Partners Ltd owned 0.70% of GrubHub as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrubHub by 64.0% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 257.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,028,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $418,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342,673 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 2.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 302,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $35,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $40,536.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,617 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRUB traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.91. The stock had a trading volume of 73,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.54. GrubHub Inc has a 12-month low of $55.61 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.25.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. GrubHub had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $325.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on GrubHub from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush set a $90.00 price target on GrubHub and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on GrubHub from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GrubHub from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

