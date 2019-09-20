Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $116.19

Versarien PLC (LON:VRS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.19 and traded as high as $109.00. Versarien shares last traded at $107.50, with a volume of 153,134 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60. The firm has a market cap of $165.48 million and a P/E ratio of -67.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 116.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 110.51.

About Versarien (LON:VRS)

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; and Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

