Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Given a $65.00 Price Target at Nomura

Nomura set a $65.00 price target on Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.30.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.29. The company had a trading volume of 21,403,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,583,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.55. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $61.58. The firm has a market cap of $247.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.17%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $78,444.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,788.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,038 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 271.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

