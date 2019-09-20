VENS VCT/CNV (LON:VENC) Stock Price Down 4.1%

VENS VCT/CNV (LON:VENC)’s share price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 128 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 128 ($1.67), approximately 0 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.50 ($1.74).

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 million and a PE ratio of 8.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 118.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 66.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. VENS VCT/CNV’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

