VelocityShares Daily 4X Long AUD vs. USD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:UAUD) Stock Price Down 2.3%

VelocityShares Daily 4X Long AUD vs. USD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:UAUD) dropped 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.70, approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55.

