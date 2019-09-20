Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 6,975.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,907 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of Veeva Systems worth $29,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,693,000 after buying an additional 179,262 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 40.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total transaction of $517,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,539.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $165,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,179 shares of company stock worth $11,614,654 in the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

NYSE VEEV traded up $2.39 on Friday, reaching $149.83. 268,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,853. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

