Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Reduced by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.4% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,654,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,310,000 after purchasing an additional 196,457 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 42,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,613,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,498,000 after purchasing an additional 154,983 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $275.49. 136,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,759. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $214.83 and a 12-month high of $277.98.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

