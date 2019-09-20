US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

USCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded US Concrete from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of US Concrete in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded US Concrete from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. US Concrete presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.60.

Shares of US Concrete stock opened at $47.11 on Monday. US Concrete has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $54.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.02 million, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.70.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.62). US Concrete had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that US Concrete will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other US Concrete news, VP Matthew Emmert sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $80,787.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,460 shares in the company, valued at $116,973. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $60,470.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,926.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,467 shares of company stock valued at $164,491 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in US Concrete by 3.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 267,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in shares of US Concrete by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 37,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Management LP raised its position in shares of US Concrete by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Management LP now owns 220,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of US Concrete in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of US Concrete by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after buying an additional 26,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

