US Bancorp DE Sells 5,780 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth $13,445,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price target on shares of Etsy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $85.00 price target on shares of Etsy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $58.90. The stock had a trading volume of 105,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,458. Etsy Inc has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Etsy had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Goyal Kruti Patel sold 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $278,409.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 13,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $830,984.44. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,829.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,572 shares of company stock worth $1,987,881 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

