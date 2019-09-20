US Bancorp DE Sells 5,001 Shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 17.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSS. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total System Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Total System Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 532.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Total System Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Total System Services alerts:

NYSE:TSS remained flat at $$133.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. Total System Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $142.30. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. Total System Services had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Total System Services’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 price objective on Total System Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Total System Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim cut Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Total System Services to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cowen cut Total System Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.18.

In related news, Director Sidney E. Harris sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $250,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 13,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total transaction of $1,848,102.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,019.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,587 shares of company stock valued at $27,376,564 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Total System Services Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Total System Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total System Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.