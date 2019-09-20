US Bancorp DE Sells 1,101 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.15% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 390,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,997,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Jerry Sue Thornton sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $856,856.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,910.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AIT traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average of $57.56. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $82.35.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $882.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.72 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 4.15%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIT. ValuEngine lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.