US Bancorp DE Purchases 7,036 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,718. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.60 and a 52-week high of $114.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

