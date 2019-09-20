US Bancorp DE Has $3.73 Million Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,225. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.32. Monster Beverage Corp has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.58.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

