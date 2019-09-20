US Bancorp DE Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in IHS Markit by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.49. 77,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average is $60.04.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. IHS Markit had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.14.

In other news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $3,276,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,105,172.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $1,619,699.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,830,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,483 shares of company stock worth $19,436,699. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

