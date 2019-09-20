US Bancorp DE Has $3.31 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,615,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,115,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,539 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,017,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,281,000 after acquiring an additional 73,948 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,125,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,297,000 after acquiring an additional 83,906 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,785,000 after acquiring an additional 136,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 14.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,298,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,536,000 after acquiring an additional 288,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.69.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $75.69. The stock had a trading volume of 26,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,541. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.62. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. ONEOK’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

