Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Given a $175.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Benchmark set a $175.00 target price on Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Display from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a $230.00 price target on shares of Universal Display and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a negative rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Display from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Universal Display from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $190.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.65.

NASDAQ OLED traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $181.73. 604,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,257. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $78.78 and a 12 month high of $230.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 146.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.46. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $118.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 110.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

In related news, CEO Steven V. Abramson sold 31,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $6,923,027.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,524,375.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 33,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $7,082,046.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,979,946.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,977 shares of company stock worth $27,531,508. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 1,458.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

