United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) shares rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$93.75 and last traded at C$93.75, approximately 540 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$93.41.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$92.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$95.34. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 13.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. United Co.s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

