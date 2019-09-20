United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 500 Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 8.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 29,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EGP traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,793. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a one year low of $87.69 and a one year high of $127.97. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.35 and its 200-day moving average is $115.99.

The firm also recently announced a 0.72000 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.67%.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, insider Brent Wood sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $398,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,428,474.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $60,995.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastgroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.65.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

