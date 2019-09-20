United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,767,000 after buying an additional 307,405 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,759,000 after buying an additional 65,887 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,677,000 after acquiring an additional 40,448 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 393,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,261,000 after acquiring an additional 19,156 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 343,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,867. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.78. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.41 and a 52 week high of $49.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.0565 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.