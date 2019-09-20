United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 160,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 19,304.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 26,061 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $112.50 to $117.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Sunday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

In other news, Director William M. Hayes sold 18,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 46,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $5,802,156.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,603 shares of company stock valued at $11,107,708 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.01. The stock had a trading volume of 16,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,555. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 86.28, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.63.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.10%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

