United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,603,000 after purchasing an additional 55,706 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 29.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 507,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,587,000 after purchasing an additional 114,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Nomura set a $42.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.90. The company had a trading volume of 18,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,666. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.33). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $289.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 85.53%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $187,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

