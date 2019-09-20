United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in VF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $1,533,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,684,969.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Laura C. Meagher sold 6,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $558,510.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,687.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,707 shares of company stock worth $6,306,230. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of VF to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.58. The stock had a trading volume of 28,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,222. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $67.18 and a 52 week high of $96.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 45.50%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

