United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 755,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,508,000 after buying an additional 182,824 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 32,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,146,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,868 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 120,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $55.25. 40,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,671. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.42. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.31 and a 52-week high of $56.20.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.1123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.