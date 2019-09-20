United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 39,585 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,585 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2.2% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 49,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 8.1% in the first quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 6.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.8% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,045,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,593,416. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on NLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

