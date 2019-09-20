United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,623,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,114,000 after acquiring an additional 134,439 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,357,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,794,000 after purchasing an additional 460,512 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,610,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,658,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,783,000 after purchasing an additional 168,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,737,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,236,000 after purchasing an additional 32,031 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $78.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.51. The stock had a trading volume of 342,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $61.22 and a 1 year high of $100.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

