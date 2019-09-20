Unibright (UBT) Market Cap Hits $1.84 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Unibright token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Cryptopia, Bilaxy and Liquid. Unibright has a market cap of $1.84 million and $97,299.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unibright has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unibright Profile

Unibright was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,579,219 tokens. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Bilaxy, Cryptopia, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

