Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Set at $270.00 by Loop Capital

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) has been given a $270.00 target price by research analysts at Loop Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ULTA. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Atlantic Securities cut Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.29.

ULTA stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $228.75. 1,283,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,623. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.87 and its 200-day moving average is $330.59. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $224.43 and a 12 month high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 9.86%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,445,154,000 after purchasing an additional 207,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

