Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi Sells 49,000 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $49,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi acquired 210,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi purchased 70,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $70,700.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi purchased 140,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $43.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,384,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,899,431. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $49.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lourd Capital LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.45.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

