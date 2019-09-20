Ubiq (UBQ) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and $10,548.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

