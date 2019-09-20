Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Sells $438,599.84 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Patrick Weiss sold 14,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $438,599.84.

Patrick Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Patrick Weiss sold 14,728 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $407,376.48.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Patrick Weiss sold 14,730 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $451,621.80.

NASDAQ TWST traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.00. 644,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,097. The stock has a market cap of $977.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.10. Twist Bioscience Corp has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $35.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 168.45% and a negative net margin of 204.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

TWST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.66 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 536.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

