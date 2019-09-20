Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu Sells 620 Shares

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $69,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, George Hu sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total value of $132,930.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, George Hu sold 8,601 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.39, for a total value of $1,130,085.39.

On Thursday, August 15th, George Hu sold 7,670 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $950,159.60.

On Wednesday, July 17th, George Hu sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.65, for a total value of $145,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, George Hu sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $140,050.00.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,912,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,319. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of -142.78 and a beta of 1.22. Twilio Inc has a 1-year low of $62.43 and a 1-year high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.43 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 23.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. Twilio’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Twilio from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Twilio from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.62.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 46.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Twilio by 94.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

